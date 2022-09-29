Prep golf: Chi-Hi finishes third at regionals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Cardinals advanced as a team and both Eau Claire Memorial senior Isabelle Campbell and Menomonie junior Addi Sobota advanced to sectionals as individuals Thursday at the Eau Claire Memorial regional tournament at Mill Run Golf Course.
The Cardinals finished third with a team score of 379. Hudson High School won the tournament with a score of 361, followed by New Richmond High School, three strokes back. River Falls High School also qualified as a team with a score of 393.
Full results are available here
Campbell finished tied for sixth with a 21-over par 92. Sobota tied for 17th, six strokes back.
Superior High School's Autumn Cooper and Brynn Johnson also advanced as individuals with scores of 94 and 96, respectively.
Hudson will host a sectional tournament on Tuesday at Troy Burne Golf Club.