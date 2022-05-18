Prep softball: Chi-hi top seed, North opens WIAA playoffs at home

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Cardinals softball team has earned the top seed for its Division 1 sectional tournament bracket.
The Cardinals, who won the Big Rivers Conference championship, will open the postseason on Thursday, May 26 against either D.C. Everest or Hudson.
Eau Claire North earned the 7 seed for the bracket and will host 10th-seeded Menomonie on Tuesday.
Eau Claire Memorial, the 14 seed, will travel to 3rd-seeded SPASH on Tuesday.
See brackets from all divisions here
The Division 1 state softball tournament begins on June 9 in Madison.