Prep VB: Chi-Hi, Immanuel, Altoona, Cornell, EPC clinch conference titles

(WQOW) - Thursday's high school volleyball scores
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0 - Cardinals clinch first title since 2013; Gunderson (Memorial): 8 kills
Hudson 3, Eau Claire North 2
Rice Lake 3, New Richmond 0
Cloverbelt Conference
McDonell Central 3, Columbus Catholic 0 - Macks win Cloverbelt championship
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Augusta 1 - Lancers win conference championship
Pepin/Alma 3, Whitehall 2
Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Independence 0
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elmwood/Plum City 3, Spring Valley 1 - Wolves clinch conference championship
Colfax 3, Mondovi 1
Heart o' North Conference
Northwestern 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 - Hessel (NW): 10 kills, 13 digs
Barron 3, Cameron 1
Lakeland Conference
Cornell 3, Flambeau 0 - Cornell finishes 12-0 in conference
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 3, Somerset 1 - Railroaders clinch share of Middle Border Conference title with Baldwin-Woodville