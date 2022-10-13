 Skip to main content
Prep VB: Chi-Hi, Immanuel, Altoona, Cornell, EPC clinch conference titles

  • Updated
  • 0
101322 Chippewa Falls Memorial volleyball

Highlights and reaction from area teams as they clinched conference titles on Thursday.

(WQOW) - Thursday's high school volleyball scores

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0 - Cardinals clinch first title since 2013; Gunderson (Memorial): 8 kills

Hudson 3, Eau Claire North 2

Rice Lake 3, New Richmond 0

Cloverbelt Conference

McDonell Central 3, Columbus Catholic 0 - Macks win Cloverbelt championship

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Augusta 1 - Lancers win conference championship

Pepin/Alma 3, Whitehall 2

Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Independence 0

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elmwood/Plum City 3, Spring Valley 1 - Wolves clinch conference championship

Colfax 3, Mondovi 1

Heart o' North Conference

Northwestern 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 - Hessel (NW): 10 kills, 13 digs

Barron 3, Cameron 1

Lakeland Conference

Cornell 3, Flambeau 0 - Cornell finishes 12-0 in conference

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 3, Somerset 1 - Railroaders clinch share of Middle Border Conference title with Baldwin-Woodville

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

