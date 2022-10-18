 Skip to main content
Prep VB: Regis, Immanuel among teams that advance in playoffs

Check out highlights from Tuesday's opening round matches of the WIAA volleyball tournament

(WQOW) - Tuesday's WIAA regional playoff volleyball scores

Division 2

Prescott 3, Northwestern 2 - Cardinals at Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday

St. Croix Central 3, Altoona 0

Barron 3, Hayward 0 - SCC at Barron on Thursday

Ashland 3, Spooner 0

Somerset 3, Amery 2 - Somerset at Ashland on Thursday

Rice Lake 3, Osceola 2

Bloomer 3, Ellsworth 0 - Rice Lake at Bloomer on Thursday

West Salem 3, Black River Falls 0

Richland Center 3, Arcadia 0

See full Division 2 bracket here

Division 3

Colfax 3, Shell Lake 0 - Colfax at St. Croix Falls on Thursday

Phillips 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Webster 3, Glenwood City 0 - Webster at Phillips on Thursday

Grantsburg 3, Boyceville 0

Ladysmith 3, Washburn 1 - Ladysmith at Grantsburg on Thursday

Cumberland 3, Cameron 0

Unity 3, Chequmegon 0 - Cumberland at Unity on Thursday

Westby 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Eau Claire Regis 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 1 - Regis at Westby on Thursday

Spring Valley 3, Osseo-Fairchild 1

Blair-Taylor 3, Whitehall 0 - Spring Valley at Blair-Taylor on Thursday

Cashton 3, Durand-Arkansaw 1

Luther 3, Elk Mound 2 - Luther at Cashton on Thursday

Fall Creek 3, Bangor 1

Aquinas 3, Mondovi 0 - Fall Creek at Aquinas on Thursday

Stratford 3, Neillsville 2 - Stratford at Edgar on Thursday

Cadott 3, Augusta 0 - Cadott at Marathon on Thursday

Stanley-Boyd 3, Necedah 0 - S-B vs Nekoosa on Thursday

See full Division 3 bracket here

Division 4

South Shore 3, Flambeau 2 - South Shore at Mercer on Thursday

Mellen 3, Bruce 0 - Mellen vs Hurley on Thursday

Prairie Farm 3, Luck 0 - Prairie Farm at McDonell Central on Thursday

Cornell 3, Siren 1

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, New Auburn 0 - Cornell at Immanuel on Thursday

Thorp 3, Owen-Withee 0

Turtle Lake 3, Clear Lake 1 - Turtle Lake at Thorp on Thursday

Gilman 3, Frederic 0

Clayton 3, Lake Holcombe 0 - Gilman at Clayton on Thursday

Newman Catholic 3, Greenwood 0

Pacelli 3, Loyal 1 - Pacelli at Newman Catholic on Thursday

Alma/Pepin 3, New Lison 1 - Alma/Pepin at Plum City/Elmwood on Thursday

Eleva-Strum 3, Independence 1

Lincoln 3, Gilmanton 0 - Eleva-Strum at Lincoln on Thursday

See full Division 4 bracket here

