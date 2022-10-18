Prep VB: Regis, Immanuel among teams that advance in playoffs

(WQOW) - Tuesday's WIAA regional playoff volleyball scores
Division 2
Prescott 3, Northwestern 2 - Cardinals at Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday
St. Croix Central 3, Altoona 0
Barron 3, Hayward 0 - SCC at Barron on Thursday
Ashland 3, Spooner 0
Somerset 3, Amery 2 - Somerset at Ashland on Thursday
Rice Lake 3, Osceola 2
Bloomer 3, Ellsworth 0 - Rice Lake at Bloomer on Thursday
West Salem 3, Black River Falls 0
Richland Center 3, Arcadia 0
Division 3
Colfax 3, Shell Lake 0 - Colfax at St. Croix Falls on Thursday
Phillips 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Webster 3, Glenwood City 0 - Webster at Phillips on Thursday
Grantsburg 3, Boyceville 0
Ladysmith 3, Washburn 1 - Ladysmith at Grantsburg on Thursday
Cumberland 3, Cameron 0
Unity 3, Chequmegon 0 - Cumberland at Unity on Thursday
Westby 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Eau Claire Regis 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 1 - Regis at Westby on Thursday
Spring Valley 3, Osseo-Fairchild 1
Blair-Taylor 3, Whitehall 0 - Spring Valley at Blair-Taylor on Thursday
Cashton 3, Durand-Arkansaw 1
Luther 3, Elk Mound 2 - Luther at Cashton on Thursday
Fall Creek 3, Bangor 1
Aquinas 3, Mondovi 0 - Fall Creek at Aquinas on Thursday
Stratford 3, Neillsville 2 - Stratford at Edgar on Thursday
Cadott 3, Augusta 0 - Cadott at Marathon on Thursday
Stanley-Boyd 3, Necedah 0 - S-B vs Nekoosa on Thursday
Division 4
South Shore 3, Flambeau 2 - South Shore at Mercer on Thursday
Mellen 3, Bruce 0 - Mellen vs Hurley on Thursday
Prairie Farm 3, Luck 0 - Prairie Farm at McDonell Central on Thursday
Cornell 3, Siren 1
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, New Auburn 0 - Cornell at Immanuel on Thursday
Thorp 3, Owen-Withee 0
Turtle Lake 3, Clear Lake 1 - Turtle Lake at Thorp on Thursday
Gilman 3, Frederic 0
Clayton 3, Lake Holcombe 0 - Gilman at Clayton on Thursday
Newman Catholic 3, Greenwood 0
Pacelli 3, Loyal 1 - Pacelli at Newman Catholic on Thursday
Alma/Pepin 3, New Lison 1 - Alma/Pepin at Plum City/Elmwood on Thursday
Eleva-Strum 3, Independence 1
Lincoln 3, Gilmanton 0 - Eleva-Strum at Lincoln on Thursday