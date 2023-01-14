Princesses perform at Cinderella's birthday party

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Kids got to wish Cinderella a happy birthday on Saturday at the Eau Claire Children's Theatre.
Kids were able to watch as their favorite princesses perform onstage.
Along with the show, there was also a raffle for children to win their favorite princesses' merchandise, and they were treated to a hot dogs and carrots lunch beforehand.
Every year, there is a different script for this show, which could include different characters and musical numbers.
"It's been an annual event for so many years, you've got kids who look forward to it each year, a lot of families come every year, and then maybe they age out of it, but then they start bringing grandkids and other younger kids, so I think it's just a great introduction to the theatre," said Wayne Marek, Executive Director of the Eau Claire Children's Theater.
This show, which happens every January, has sold out all three of its performances, with the other to being the next few Saturdays.
Tickets for Cinderella's next birthday party will go on sale in September.