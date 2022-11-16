Probation ordered in Eau Claire nurse assault case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -An Eau Claire man charged with assaulting multiple Mayo Hospital nurses was placed on probation Wednesday.
Kenneth Willer will be on probation for 2 1/2 years. He must maintain absolute sobriety during that time. Judge John Manydeeds also ordered him to get an alcohol and drug assessment and follow through with any recommendations.
Willer was charged in September with four felony counts of bodily harm to a health care provider. Four nurses said he shoved and punched them as they tried to care for him.
Willer pleaded no contest Wednesday to two of the charges. The other two charges were dismissed.