Program working to save lives of vulnerable children and adults in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - September is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, and the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office is drawing attention to a big resource for those with a loved one at a high risk of getting lost.
Project Lifesaver is working to save lives in Eau Claire County, and it serves a range of clients, from children to adults who are at a higher risk of wandering and becoming lost.
Deputy Melissa Sommers with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office learned about Project Lifesaver in 2019 in a local support group for families of people with disabilities. Her own grandfather was diagnosed with dementia, and other members told her a program like this was necessary in the county.
"I saw the importance and the need for loved ones to feel that their children or their parents are safe," Sommers said. "And was able to do that by bringing this program here."
After months of fundraising before the pandemic, Eau Claire's Project Lifesaver program has been up and running since January.
Clients receive a band to go around their wrist or ankle that emits a radio signal 24/7. Each frequency is unique to the user and allows the Sheriff's Office to track their location if they're notified someone is missing. They bring a receiver into the field, and it works regardless of weather or water exposure.
Diane Messman's daughter is on the autism spectrum and recently moved to Eau Claire County. Messman said her daughter struggled with wandering off, and Project Lifesaver has brought her a sense of security.
"There's nothing worse than the feeling of being notified that your loved one is missing," Messman said. Her daughter recently got lost after leaving her adult group home, and she was able to call Messman for help. Messman was able to track her location from the number she had called from.
"But the panic that the caregiver goes through, wondering if your loved one is going to stay there while you get help," Messman said. "When you're trying to figure out what they're wearing in case you have to identify them."
That's why she was grateful to learn Eau Claire County participates in Project Lifesaver.
"Knowing that she has a very high likelihood of being found in a timely manner helps me sleep at night," Messman said.
Sommers encourages anyone interested in the program to contact the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office. Those outside of the county can view a full list of participating agencies here.
There is an initial $300 fee to cover installation, and a $10 monthly fee for equipment. The Sheriff's Office accepts donations to help families who may struggle with that initial cost.