Progress made as construction continues at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Renovations of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library are making headway as construction continues on the $18.5 million project.
You can see how things look inside by watching the video below:
In an update on the library's website, Market & Johnson builders said that in the past month they have completed adding ceramic tile to floors, installed bathroom fixtures, and installed doors and hardware.
In the next month, they plan to install carpeting and window blinds, and complete painting. They also plan to do some work on the courtyard including pouring sidewalks, and installing sculpture pads in the plaza area.
Renovations include an all-new third floor with a 200-seat community room and modernized study rooms. Outside, there will be a drive-up window for visitors to pick up materials.
Construction began on renovating the 44-year-old library in April of 2021. It is anticipated to reopen this fall.