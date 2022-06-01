Project SEARCH graduates ready to "Shine Bright"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eleven students from the Chippewa Valley celebrated finishing the Project SEARCH program on June 1 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Project SEARCH is a 9 to 12-month program offered to students with disabilities as a workforce alternative for their last year of high school.
“The Project SEARCH program is designed as a vocational work-skills training program," ECASD Instructor Tim Burns said. "But, to me, that is a huge component of what we do, but it’s intertwined with so many other things that are [also] a part of our curriculum.”
Burns said the program sets its students up for success by not just giving them the tools for what they will be doing at their future jobs, but it also helps them develop the soft skills they need to thrive in a workplace environment.
“It’s very exciting to see my growth and who I became best friends with and getting to know a lot of people,” graduate Bryanna Troutz said after receiving her certificate of completion.
As they start a new chapter, Troutz and her classmates will take the skills they have learned, and the encouragement to shine bright with them.
“Don’t be scared to show your true colors. Having a disability doesn’t mean you are defined by your disability, whatever that may be," Troutz said. "Shine bright with your true colors, be happy and don’t care what other people think about you.”
Most of the graduates have already been hired, and some are even looking to add a second job.