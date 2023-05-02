Protect your skin during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and local experts are sharing what you need to know to keep yourself safe from the sun.
Doctors say skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and about 20% of Americans are expected to develop skin cancer during their lifetime.
A leading cause of skin cancer is damage from the sun. As the weather warms up, Erica Gyorfi, a dermatologist at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, said it's important to remember to put on sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun's UV rays.
"Especially when you're younger, having a very severe blistering sunburn, can cause you to have an increased risk of melanoma," Gyorfi said. "Even over time if you've just had numerous sunburns and blistering burns, that can increase your risk for melanoma as well."
Gyfori said she recommends sunscreen labeled "broad spectrum" and SPF 50 or higher to protect against the sun during the summer and to reapply every two hours if you're outside for a long period of time.
Gyorfi said if you notice any abnormal spots on your skin changing or darkening, to get it checked out by a doctor.