Public Painting Project Seeking Applicants for New Mural Downtown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire's Public Painting Project is seeking applicants to help with its new mural.
The Painting Project is getting ready for its 2nd annual mural workshop in downtown Eau Claire.
Officials are looking for interested applicants of all different abilities, not just exclusive to experienced artists.
The participants will engage in the design of the mural and the painting.
Co-founder of the project, Jo Ellen Burke, says around 20 people will be involved with painting, and that it's a great opportunity to spread art interest in the community.
"Eau Claire has become a beacon for some great art and great creatives. We want to contribute to that kind of collaborative format of engaging people in art," she said. "When we get together we want to create a theme for a mural."
Organizers say the project will roughly three days to complete. Work is scheduled to begin in late August.
Part of the project involves a workshop that would normally cost $250, but thanks to sponsors, all applicants are eligible for scholarships.
You can find more information and the link to apply here.