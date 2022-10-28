Putting up Christmas lights? Here's how to show them off

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're planning to use this weekend's warm weather to put up Christmas lights, now is the time to register to show them off.
Registration is open for the 2022 Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights.
Here's how it works:
Homeowners and businesses in Eau Claire and Altoona have until November 16 to register for a small fee.
The displays will be judged in the beginning of December, with winners announced on December 14.
The city will put out a map, which allows people to see the displays for themselves.
Proceeds from the contest help reduce the cost of recreation programs and pool passes for families experiencing low income.
Homeowners can register online here: http://activenet.active.com/Eauclaire/ Click on activities and search for Parade of Lights. Businesses can register by calling 715-839-5032.