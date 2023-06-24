Racers run and bike to victory at the Red Flint Firecracker

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Saturday, people ran, biked, and raced in the Red Flint Firecracker races at Lowes Creek County Park.
It's the 12th year of this event, where around 150 people signed up to race in advance.
Friday night, there was a kickoff party at the Oxbow Hotel where people could enjoy music, food and drinks.
Saturday, there was a running race and a mountain bike race, along with a race for children. There were two mountain bike courses for the races, one for beginners, and one for those with more experience.
"We accept and we invite everyone of all skills," said Brandon Lafave, the race director. "Not super competitive, it's just a really fun event."
In the past, this event was part of the Wisconsin offroad biking series, but now it is run by CORBA, a nonprofit organization that maintains running and mountain bike trails around the Eau Claire area.