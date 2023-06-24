 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Racers run and bike to victory at the Red Flint Firecracker

  • Updated
  • 0
run

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Saturday, people ran, biked, and raced in the Red Flint Firecracker races at Lowes Creek County Park.

It's the 12th year of this event, where around 150 people signed up to race in advance.

Friday night, there was a kickoff party at the Oxbow Hotel where people could enjoy music, food and drinks.

Saturday, there was a running race and a mountain bike race, along with a race for children. There were two mountain bike courses for the races, one for beginners, and one for those with more experience.

"We accept and we invite everyone of all skills," said Brandon Lafave, the race director. "Not super competitive, it's just a really fun event."

In the past, this event was part of the Wisconsin offroad biking series, but now it is run by CORBA, a nonprofit organization that maintains running and mountain bike trails around the Eau Claire area. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you