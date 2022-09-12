Radio host goes in a crate again for “Scorch’s Paws for the Cause”

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - A local radio host is back in the crate for the 11th annual "Scorch's Paws for the Cause" event.
Scorch, the host of Scorch and the Morning X on 92.9, is hosting a fundraiser for local animal shelters and k-9 units.
On Monday he was locked inside a dog kennel for several hours at Hy-Vee in Eau Claire and Economy Furniture in Chippewa Falls collecting donations.
In the past, he would stay locked up for almost 24 hours at a time. However, he is getting older so Scorch said his body can't take being scrunched up for that long anymore. But, his heart is still set on helping out.
"My body's getting beaten up, but it's worth every last ache for the dogs and the cats and the animal shelters and the police k-9's. It's worth it all," Scorch said.
Scorch will be in the crate again at Hy-Vee Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. as well as several other locations from Sept. 12 to Sept. 16.
For a full list of times and places, visit 929thex.com.
If you can't make it to one of the locations, you can also donate online.