Radio personality wins local broadcast legend award

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local radio broadcaster won an award recently, after spending over 40 years on the airwaves in Eau Claire.
John Murphy, from Greatest Hits 98.1, has won a Local Broadcast Legend award from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. He won this while doing exactly what he's always dreamed of for a job.
"Essentially doing what I originally set off to do back when I was growing up way back in the late 70s, I wanted to be a disc jockey, I wanted to spin the hits, as they say, and that's what I'm doing," said Murphy.
Murphy has spent time all over, from Neenah, to Rochester, Minnesota, even out in Burlington, Colorado. His first job in radio was at his hometown station in Red Wing, Minnesota. He got the job by sending a letter to the station's owner, asking to do anything at the station, including cleaning the station up.
"Luckily, I had a very wonderful mentor over there, and the owner of the station, George, who has now since passed, George Brooks told me, he said 'Listen, if you have that kind of energy and passion for this, you're not just going to come in and sweep the floors, we're going to put you on the air. You're going to be on the radio,' and that's where it started," said Murphy.
Murphy has spoken to some important and famous people, from politicians to A-list singers.