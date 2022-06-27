Rainworks Bingo: Invisible art reappears on sidewalks this summer

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Hidden on the concrete sidewalks of downtown Eau Claire, there is art you can only see by pouring water on it.
The Eau Claire Morning Rotary Club is once again putting on the Rainworks Bingo. The art is invisible when it's dry, but by using stencils and concrete sealant, the art will appear when it's wet.
The art is in front of many businesses, including Olson's Ice Cream, Brent Douglas flowers, the Lakely, and Ramone's ice cream, to name a few. To win at bingo, participants must go to all of the locations on their bingo card and take a picture in front of the art when it's wet.
"Last year we had over 100 families participate, and we hope to get several hundred more this year with the event," said Aaron Libner, former president of the Eau Claire Morning Rotary.
The community event started Monday, and will end on October 15th.
The first place winner will receive a free family portrait session, the second place finisher will win ice cream from Ramone's, and third place and beyond will be entered into a drawing for various gift certificates and prizes
To participate, click here and print out the bingo card.