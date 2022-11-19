Raising vibrations at the Psychic and Wellness Fair

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People were able to get their palms read and stock up on crystals on Saturday at the Autumn Psychic and Wellness Fair in Eau Claire.
At this metaphysical psychic fair at the Sleep Inn Conference Center, attendees were able to seek help from Reiki masters, shamanic healers, psychics, crystal ball readers and tarot card readers.
One event organizer said for years, they have brought people together to get the healings that they need, and to raise people's vibrations in order to better their lives.
"It's about bringing the community together to be more enlightened, to just show them what else is out there, more spiritual stuff," said Teri Flick, head organizer of the Psychic and Wellness Fair.
At this year's event, there were 28 vendors, and an estimated attendance of 200 to 300 people.
Flick holds about 25 different events like this throughout the year, and the next one will be on December 10 for the Rice Lake Psychic and Wellness fair.