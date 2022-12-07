Ramblers ready to roll under new coach Connor Miller

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The wait is nearly over for the Eau Claire Regis boys basketball team.
Thursday night, the Ramblers will take the court for the first time in the 2022-23 season, and for the first time under new head coach Connor Miller.
Regis delayed its game schedule after winning a state championship in football and celebrating Thanksgiving. The Ramblers will host Somerset High School Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Miller, a 2011 Regis alum, has drawn inspiration from a number of his coaches over the years. He plans to play at a faster pace and let his experienced roster make their own decisions on the court.
"They're willing to do whatever we've asked them to do as a coaching staff so far and play the style of play we want to play, " Miller said. "They've adapted really, really well."