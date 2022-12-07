 Skip to main content
Ramblers ready to roll under new coach Connor Miller

  • Updated
120722 Regis practice Connor Miller

First-year head coach Connor Miller talks to his team at the beginning of practice at Regis Catholic Schools on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Connor Miller, a 2011 Regis alum, takes over as head boys basketball coach in 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The wait is nearly over for the Eau Claire Regis boys basketball team.

Thursday night, the Ramblers will take the court for the first time in the 2022-23 season, and for the first time under new head coach Connor Miller.

Regis delayed its game schedule after winning a state championship in football and celebrating Thanksgiving. The Ramblers will host Somerset High School Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Miller, a 2011 Regis alum, has drawn inspiration from a number of his coaches over the years. He plans to play at a faster pace and let his experienced roster make their own decisions on the court.

"They're willing to do whatever we've asked them to do as a coaching staff so far and play the style of play we want to play, " Miller said. "They've adapted really, really well."

