Rare, expensive coins at Chippewa Valley Coin and Note Show

Coin Show

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Coins were bought, sold and traded at the Chippewa Valley Coin Club's Spring Coin and Note Show on Sunday.

This year, it was held at the Brewing Projekt for the first time.

People could meet coin dealers and learn about old, rare, and expensive coins.

Along with coins and bills from the United States, there were also coins and currency from around the world.

Expert vendors were able to tell people interesting facts about their coins.

"I try to educate people as to what they got, what they can find, but all in all I have fun doing it," said Roy Crowell, a member of the Chippewa Valley Coin Club.

Crowell, who also owns Legal Tender Coin in downtown Eau Claire, said the most expensive coin he had at the show was a silver dollar from 1893, when the San Francisco Mint produced only 100,000. He says it is worth $2,500.

One of the oldest coins at the show was an 1875 seated dime rainbow tone coin. This coin is worth around $21 in average condition.

There will be another coin show in the fall, but the date is yet to be determined.

