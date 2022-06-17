RCU's rock hunt for $500 to begin Monday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you like riddles, scavenger hunts, and $500 you may want to take part in RCU's Rock the Riverfront classic rock hunt!
Every year since 2017, the RCU Foundation has hidden a rock. The first person to find it receives a $500 cash prize. It isn't easy though. The foundation will post clues each day at charity and sponsor locations and then later on the RCU Facebook page.
The rock says "Rock Hunt" on it and also has the RCU logo and Market & Johnson logo engraved.
The hunt starts on Monday. Click here to learn more.
The rock hunt is part of Rock the Riverfront, which includes a 10k, two mile and youth races, as well as free yoga.
Money raised at Rock the River Front will go to The Heyde Center for the Arts, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, and Northern Star Theatre Company.