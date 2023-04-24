Reaction to potential move of Eau Claire's July 4th fireworks

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire residents voiced their thoughts on whether or not the city should move its July 4th fireworks to a new location this summer.
As we've reported, city staff had several safety concerns about continuing to have the large fireworks display at Carson Park. Concerns include, risk of fire due to large pine trees, limited options for emergency response, and traffic control.
The council is now considering moving the fireworks to the pedestrian high bridge on the city's west side near the Cannery District.
A member of the Eau Claire Fire Department is on board with the move after some red flags at last year's show. A parks official decided to keep a section of bleachers empty after they were filled for years before.
"Last year after that decision was made, we did have a misfire of a firework that went directly into that bleacher section," said Allyn Bertrang, deputy fire chief and safety coordinator.
Bertrang said luck was on their side, but there are too many red flags. Several other people spoke against keeping it at Carson Park.
The owner of the Eau Claire Express baseball team spoke at the meeting as well, saying he understands the safety concerns, but would hate to see the show leave the park.
"I think the conversation needs to take place that there is an expectation that [the fireworks are at Carson Park]," said Craig Toycen. "Obviously the Express has benefited from that show being there."
The Eau Claire City Council is set to vote on whether to move the fireworks celebration at Tuesday night's meeting which starts at 4.