Readman scores shootout winner as UWEC rallies past Superior

  • Updated
  • 0
012123 UW Superior UWEC mhky shootout win

Members of the Blugolds men's hockey team mob Ty Readman after he scored the game-winning goal in a shootout against UW-Superior at Hobbs Ice Arena on January 21, 2023.

Ty Readman scored the game-winning goal in a shootout after the Blugolds scored twice late to tie UW-Superior 3-3 at Hobbs Ice Arena.

(WQOW) - Saturday's WIAC hockey scores

Men's WIAC hockey

UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-Superior 3 - Blugolds win shootout 2-1

UW-Stout 4, Northland College 2 - Blue Devils score 3 times in third period

UW-Stevens Point 5, UW-River Falls 2

Hallie Sheridan scored twice as the Blugolds won at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Women's WIAC hockey

UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Stevens Point 1
 
UW-River Falls 9, UW-Superior 0

