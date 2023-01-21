Readman scores shootout winner as UWEC rallies past Superior

(WQOW) - Saturday's WIAC hockey scores
Men's WIAC hockey
UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-Superior 3 - Blugolds win shootout 2-1
UW-Stout 4, Northland College 2 - Blue Devils score 3 times in third period
UW-Stevens Point 5, UW-River Falls 2
Women's WIAC hockey
(WQOW) - Saturday's WIAC hockey scores
Men's WIAC hockey
UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-Superior 3 - Blugolds win shootout 2-1
UW-Stout 4, Northland College 2 - Blue Devils score 3 times in third period
UW-Stevens Point 5, UW-River Falls 2
Women's WIAC hockey
Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.