Realityworks in Eau Claire named '2023 Wisconsin Employee-Owned Company of the Year'

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The '2023 Wisconsin Employee-Owned Company of the Year' award has gone to a local business.
Realityworks in Eau Claire earned the title earlier in March. The Employee Stock Ownership Plan, or ESOP Association, recognized Realityworks' commitment to employee-owned ownership through its actions of clear communication and endorsement of the ESOP vision.
Realityworks was founded in 1994 and has created hands-on learning products to enhance students' education from an infant simulator to nursing manikins to bariatric simulators.
Company officials said they strive to create a positive workplace culture for their 90 employees.
"It feels great to be recognized. This is something that our employees just really feel a lot of pride in working together toward this mission and just building the company together. To be recognized within the ESOP community is an awesome feeling," said Jessica Bierman, human resources director of Realityworks.
With this state award, the organization is eligible to win the national ESOP Company of the Year award.
The winner will be announced in May at the national conference in Washington, D.C.