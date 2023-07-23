 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON ON TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory includes all of Wisconsin except the far
southwest.

In west central Wisconsin, the following counties are included in
the Air Quality Alert. Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Rebecca Cooke kicks off 2024 campaign with "Cooke Out" rally in Eau Claire

  • Updated
  • 0
Rebecca Cooke
Toby Mohr

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Local congressional hopeful Rebecca Cooke kicked off her campaign with a "Cooke Out" in Eau Claire Sunday.

Cooke is a small business owner and Eau Claire native running for Wisconsin's District 3 in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.

She ran for the same seat in 2022 and came in second in the Democratic primary to Brad Pfaff, who lost to Republican Derrick Van Orden in the general election.

Cooke held the first campaign event of her 2024 bid on Sunday. She outlined expanding healthcare and supporting worker unions as two of her top priorities if elected. She also emphasized her work in the Eau Claire community.

"I was really proud to win Eau Claire County in the primary last time," Cooke said. "I'm really invested in this community, I ran a small business here for a number of years, I run a nonprofit that supports women entrepreneurs throughout the region, and I think I have a true track record of really showing up and serving our community."

Cooke is the first and only Democrat so far to announce her running against Van Orden.

The primary will take place Aug. 13, 2024 and election day is Nov. 5, 2024.

