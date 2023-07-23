Rebecca Cooke kicks off 2024 campaign with "Cooke Out" rally in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Local congressional hopeful Rebecca Cooke kicked off her campaign with a "Cooke Out" in Eau Claire Sunday.
Cooke is a small business owner and Eau Claire native running for Wisconsin's District 3 in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.
She ran for the same seat in 2022 and came in second in the Democratic primary to Brad Pfaff, who lost to Republican Derrick Van Orden in the general election.
Cooke held the first campaign event of her 2024 bid on Sunday. She outlined expanding healthcare and supporting worker unions as two of her top priorities if elected. She also emphasized her work in the Eau Claire community.
"I was really proud to win Eau Claire County in the primary last time," Cooke said. "I'm really invested in this community, I ran a small business here for a number of years, I run a nonprofit that supports women entrepreneurs throughout the region, and I think I have a true track record of really showing up and serving our community."
Cooke is the first and only Democrat so far to announce her running against Van Orden.
The primary will take place Aug. 13, 2024 and election day is Nov. 5, 2024.