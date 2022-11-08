Record-setting season for Augustyn ending at state

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As a child, Gabi Augustyn would look up at the record board at Memorial High School, wondering how many times she could break.
In the last few weeks, she has checked off the pool record and school record slots in the 200 Yard Individual Medley.
Augustyn, a junior on the Old Abes swimming and diving team, swam the event in 2:05.44 on Saturday during a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 sectional meet in Hudson, qualifying her for state.
Earlier this season, she set a pool record in the 200 IM in a dual meet against Eau Claire North High School.
She will also compete in the 100 Yard Breaststroke on Saturday in Waukesha.