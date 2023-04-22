Record volunteers celebrate Earth Day through the Amazing Eau Claire Cleanup

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The snowy weather on Saturday did not stop people from celebrating Earth Day by coming out in record numbers for the Amazing Eau Claire Cleanup.
"We are cleaning up our city. We are cleaning up trash, and brush and limbs, and trying to make things look great for spring as people come out and guests start to arrive for the various events we have all year," said Julie Thoney, community service manager at Xcel Energy. "It's just a great day of people getting out and giving back."
On Saturday, a new record of over 1,700 volunteers came together for the Amazing Eau Claire Cleanup.
The annual Earth Day tradition helps to beautify the city after the snow melts away.
"Well, the winter was pretty harsh, so some of those heavy storms brought very heavy snow and ice, so there are a lot of big limbs and a little extra things to clean up, so I think folks are ready to dig in and do their best to help clear that brush away and help make our city beautiful again," Thoney said.
"The weather's not in our favor this year, but what volunteers can do in our community, it's just simply amazing," said Julie Booth, the volunteer coordinator for the City of Eau Claire.
Volunteers said it's a good time to focus on getting Eau Claire's green spaces ready for summer crowds.
"Our community looks nice, and it's welcoming, and it's just a nice place for people to get out and enjoy and for folks who aren't from here to visit," Thoney said.
"I think the Amazing Eau Claire Cleanup is a perfect example of what the people who live here the people who come and work here, how proud they are of this city," Booth said.
Booth also said that anyone who would like to help clean up the currently flooded parks, like Riverview and Owen, once the water goes down, is more than welcome to grab a bag and pick up what they find.