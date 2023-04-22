Record volunteers celebrate Earth Day through the Amazing Eau Claire Cleanup

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Scott and
Carver Counties.

Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and
Washington Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Pierce, Washington and Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and
Washington Counties.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and
Sherburne Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

.Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river
system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few
days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The river is near crest.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise below flood stage
late Monday evening and continue falling to 776.1 feet this
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
776.2 feet on 04/14/2002.

&&

Record volunteers celebrate Earth Day through the Amazing Eau Claire Cleanup

  • Updated
  • 0
amazing eau claire cleanup

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The snowy weather on Saturday did not stop people from celebrating Earth Day by coming out in record numbers for the Amazing Eau Claire Cleanup.

"We are cleaning up our city. We are cleaning up trash, and brush and limbs, and trying to make things look great for spring as people come out and guests start to arrive for the various events we have all year," said Julie Thoney, community service manager at Xcel Energy.  "It's just a great day of people getting out and giving back."

On Saturday, a new record of over 1,700 volunteers came together for the Amazing Eau Claire Cleanup.

The annual Earth Day tradition helps to beautify the city after the snow melts away.

"Well, the winter was pretty harsh, so some of those heavy storms brought very heavy snow and ice, so there are a lot of big limbs and a little extra things to clean up, so I think folks are ready to dig in and do their best to help clear that brush away and help make our city beautiful again," Thoney said.

"The weather's not in our favor this year, but what volunteers can do in our community, it's just simply amazing," said Julie Booth, the volunteer coordinator for the City of Eau Claire.

Volunteers said it's a good time to focus on getting Eau Claire's green spaces ready for summer crowds.

"Our community looks nice, and it's welcoming, and it's just a nice place for people to get out and enjoy and for folks who aren't from here to visit," Thoney said.

"I think the Amazing Eau Claire Cleanup is a perfect example of what the people who live here the people who come and work here, how proud they are of this city," Booth said.

Booth also said that anyone who would like to help clean up the currently flooded parks, like Riverview and Owen, once the water goes down, is more than welcome to grab a bag and pick up what they find.

