...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Redevelopment plans for Cannery District still in motion

  • Updated
Cannery plots
Sam Fristed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Plans for the Cannery District in Eau Claire are still in motion.

Eau Claire Community Development Director Aaron White said plans to redevelop Kessler park, which is in the Cannery District, will continue.

Once the new Cannery Park is complete, a new housing development can be built in Kessler Park, and Kessler Park will be no more.

He did not provide a timeline for those events. White also said the Riverside Commercial units are on hold after developers relocated because costs became too expensive.

The city will search for new developers for the riverside location. White added that developers have shown interest and expects a buyer shortly.

"Eau Claire is catching a lot of attention, we're seeing a lot of growth and a lot of potential for continued growth. So it's just an exciting time to be in the city and guide some of that movement going forward," said White.

The Cannery District runs north of Platt Street and East of 2nd Street. Once all the buildings are complete the district will have five different housing properties comprised of 450 residential units.

Those units will be a mix of apartments and townhouses. Commercial spaces will also be available.

You can find more information about the Cannery District here.

