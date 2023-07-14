Redevelopment plans for Cannery District still in motion

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Plans for the Cannery District in Eau Claire are still in motion.
Eau Claire Community Development Director Aaron White said plans to redevelop Kessler park, which is in the Cannery District, will continue.
Once the new Cannery Park is complete, a new housing development can be built in Kessler Park, and Kessler Park will be no more.
He did not provide a timeline for those events. White also said the Riverside Commercial units are on hold after developers relocated because costs became too expensive.
The city will search for new developers for the riverside location. White added that developers have shown interest and expects a buyer shortly.
"Eau Claire is catching a lot of attention, we're seeing a lot of growth and a lot of potential for continued growth. So it's just an exciting time to be in the city and guide some of that movement going forward," said White.
The Cannery District runs north of Platt Street and East of 2nd Street. Once all the buildings are complete the district will have five different housing properties comprised of 450 residential units.
Those units will be a mix of apartments and townhouses. Commercial spaces will also be available.
You can find more information about the Cannery District here.