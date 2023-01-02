"Refunds are going to be smaller": Local accountant on changes in the current tax year

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

.A complex and potent winter storm will cause travel impacts
starting this evening, lasting through Wednesday. The worst
conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

This evening, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop
across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter
of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Later
tonight into early Tuesday morning, heavy snow will move into
southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and
western Wisconsin Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely for a few
hours, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility
drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter
Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally
over 8 inches of snow expected with over a foot possible over
portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow.

Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy icing may
result in downed tree branches and power lines. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

"Refunds are going to be smaller": Local accountant on changes in the current tax year

  • 0
Tax Season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The start of a new year signals the start of a new tax season. But after years of pandemic-era payments and credits, local tax experts say things are looking different this year.

For example, Child Tax Credits are back to $2,000 per child, down from around $3,000 per child last year. Advance Child Tax Credits are also over. Experts say this may make your refund appear larger than it actually is.

"The refunds are going to be smaller in a lot of cases," said Michael Kubiak, a tax accountant at Kubiak Tax Service. "The Advance Child Care Credit is an example of that. [In 2021] you got an increase in $2,000 to $3,000 dollars per child. But, you got $1,500 of that in advance. So, in your tax return last year, you only got $1,500 instead of the usual $2,000. So, in this particular case it will increase the refund, but the overall credit will be decreased."

Another expired credit is the enhanced Child and Dependent Care Credit. It is now back to a 2020 limit of 20% of the cost of care.

Expanded Earned Income Tax Credit is out as well. Eligibility is back to the old rules of taxpayers ages 24 to 65 instead of those over 18.

Another recent change: if you made a profit selling goods online or driving for Uber, in other words, accepting online payments, you may have been under the impression you'd be taxed for transactions over $600. However, that amount changed dramatically right before Christmas, to $20,000. That income must be reported either way.

Taxpayers have until April 15 to file, but Kubiak said the earlier the better, as the IRS operates on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you