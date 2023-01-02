"Refunds are going to be smaller": Local accountant on changes in the current tax year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The start of a new year signals the start of a new tax season. But after years of pandemic-era payments and credits, local tax experts say things are looking different this year.
For example, Child Tax Credits are back to $2,000 per child, down from around $3,000 per child last year. Advance Child Tax Credits are also over. Experts say this may make your refund appear larger than it actually is.
"The refunds are going to be smaller in a lot of cases," said Michael Kubiak, a tax accountant at Kubiak Tax Service. "The Advance Child Care Credit is an example of that. [In 2021] you got an increase in $2,000 to $3,000 dollars per child. But, you got $1,500 of that in advance. So, in your tax return last year, you only got $1,500 instead of the usual $2,000. So, in this particular case it will increase the refund, but the overall credit will be decreased."
Another expired credit is the enhanced Child and Dependent Care Credit. It is now back to a 2020 limit of 20% of the cost of care.
Expanded Earned Income Tax Credit is out as well. Eligibility is back to the old rules of taxpayers ages 24 to 65 instead of those over 18.
Another recent change: if you made a profit selling goods online or driving for Uber, in other words, accepting online payments, you may have been under the impression you'd be taxed for transactions over $600. However, that amount changed dramatically right before Christmas, to $20,000. That income must be reported either way.
Taxpayers have until April 15 to file, but Kubiak said the earlier the better, as the IRS operates on a first-come, first-serve basis.