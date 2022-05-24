Regis, Altoona in contention for sectional tennis title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Regis High School and Altoona High School are likely on a collision course to determine which school advances to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tennis meet.
The Ramblers and Rails scored the most points at Tuesday's Division 2 sub-sectional tournament at Menard Tennis Center. Regis leads with 18 points, while Altoona is second with 16.
Full results can be found here
The teams will play again Thursday in the sectional tournament at Menard Tennis Center.