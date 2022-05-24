 Skip to main content
Regis, Altoona in contention for sectional tennis title

  • Updated
052422 Alex Erickson Regis tennis

Regis' Alex Erickson prepares to serve during a WIAA sub-sectional tournament match at Menard Tennis Center on May 24, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Regis High School and Altoona High School are likely on a collision course to determine which school advances to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tennis meet.

The Ramblers and Rails scored the most points at Tuesday's Division 2 sub-sectional tournament at Menard Tennis Center. Regis leads with 18 points, while Altoona is second with 16.

Full results can be found here

The teams will play again Thursday in the sectional tournament at Menard Tennis Center.

