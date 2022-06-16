Regis batting Bangor for D4 title

GRAND CHUTE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Regis and Bangor have come out swinging on championship Thursday.
The Ramblers and Cardinals each plated two runs in the opening inning of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 championship.
Bangor added another run in the second inning on a double from Bryce Peterson, but Regis took its first lead of the day in the third inning with a pair of runs.
