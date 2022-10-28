Regis beats Boyceville, other Level 2 playoff highlights and scores

Friday's WIAA Level 2 high school football playoff scores
11-player
Division 1
Appleton North 17, Hudson 0
Bay Port 35, Wausau West 14 - Appleton North at Bay Port next week
Division 2
River Falls 36, Marshfield 21
West De Pere 21, New Richmond 6 - West De Pere at River Falls next week
Division 3
Rice Lake 42, Mosinee 33
Onalaska 42, Medford 12 - Rice Lake at Onalaska next week
Division 4
Ellsworth 28, St. Croix Central 13 - Ellsworth vs Baldwin-Woodville/Columbus
next week
*B-W at Columbus will be played at 1:00 PM on Saturday
Division 5
Colby 28, St. Croix Falls 0
Aquinas 38, Northwestern 16 - Colby at Aquinas next week
Division 6
Stratford 42, Cadott 0
Grantsburg 35, Unity 21 - Stratford at Grantsburg next week
Mondovi 20, Auburndale 7 - Mondovi at Marshall next week
Division 7
Eau Claire Regis 49, Boyceville 20
Edgar 15, Spring Valley 8 - Edgar at Regis next week
Pepin/Alma 45, River Ridge 34 - Bangor at Pepin/Alma next week
8-player
Newman Catholic 48, Gilman 14
Siren 38, Clayton 19