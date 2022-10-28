 Skip to main content
Regis beats Boyceville, other Level 2 playoff highlights and scores

Friday's WIAA Level 2 high school football playoff scores

11-player

Division 1

Appleton North 17, Hudson 0

Bay Port 35, Wausau West 14 - Appleton North at Bay Port next week

Division 2

River Falls 36, Marshfield 21

West De Pere 21, New Richmond 6 - West De Pere at River Falls next week

Division 3

Rice Lake 42, Mosinee 33

Onalaska 42, Medford 12 - Rice Lake at Onalaska next week

Division 4

Ellsworth 28, St. Croix Central 13 - Ellsworth vs Baldwin-Woodville/Columbus

next week

*B-W at Columbus will be played at 1:00 PM on Saturday

Division 5

Colby 28, St. Croix Falls 0

Aquinas 38, Northwestern 16 - Colby at Aquinas next week

Division 6

Stratford 42, Cadott 0

Grantsburg 35, Unity 21 - Stratford at Grantsburg next week

Mondovi 20, Auburndale 7 - Mondovi at Marshall next week

Division 7

Eau Claire Regis 49, Boyceville 20

Edgar 15, Spring Valley 8 - Edgar at Regis next week

Pepin/Alma 45, River Ridge 34 - Bangor at Pepin/Alma next week

View full 11-player brackets here

8-player

Newman Catholic 48, Gilman 14

Siren 38, Clayton 19

View full 8-player bracket here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

