Regis hires interim athletic director following previous director's arrest

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Regis Catholic Schools is naming an interim athletic director after their former AD was arrested on charges of child sex crimes.
In a news release, Regis named alum Nick White as interim AD for the remainder of the school year.
Regis officials say White has a long history in high school athletics. He was involved in Wisconsin AAU, or Amateur Athletic Union, as a coach and official, not to mention holding two roles for the National AAU. He's also served as a WIAA official for the last 22 years.
As we've reported, the former AD Jonathan Jarocki was suspended after he was arrested earlier this month. He was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child - violent crime in a school zone. That charge carries a maximum of 65 years in prison. He is also charged with child enticement, violent crime in a school zone, as well as causing mental harm to a child.
White will assume the role as interim athletic director starting Thursday.