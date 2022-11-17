 Skip to main content
Ramblers roll to D7 state title, complete perfect season

111722 Shiocton Regis D7 state championship pregame

MADISON (WQOW) - The Regis Ramblers are state champions!

Zander Rockow set a new Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 7 championship record with 251 rushing yards, and the Ramblers rolled past the Shiocton Chiefs, 41-7, Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium.

It's the third WIAA title for Regis and first since 2016.

Rockow took his opening carry 65 yards for a touchdown. The senior running back finished with three touchdowns and 251 yards on 16 carries, breaking the previous D7 rushing record of 236 yards set by Gilman's Jacob Doro in 2006.

Carson Tait scored two touchdowns in the first half. First, he caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Kendon Krogman. Later, he ran 35 yards for a score to make it 21-0.

Krogman connected with Spencer Gehling for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Regis finishes its season 14-0.

