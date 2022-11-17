Ramblers roll to D7 state title, complete perfect season

MADISON (WQOW) - The Regis Ramblers are state champions!
Zander Rockow set a new Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 7 championship record with 251 rushing yards, and the Ramblers rolled past the Shiocton Chiefs, 41-7, Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium.
It's the third WIAA title for Regis and first since 2016.
.@GopherFootball commit @RockowZander goes 65 yards for a TD on the first play of the game!! 🫢 pic.twitter.com/Br5fW1FgVn— Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 17, 2022
Rockow took his opening carry 65 yards for a touchdown. The senior running back finished with three touchdowns and 251 yards on 16 carries, breaking the previous D7 rushing record of 236 yards set by Gilman's Jacob Doro in 2006.
Carson Tait scored two touchdowns in the first half. First, he caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Kendon Krogman. Later, he ran 35 yards for a score to make it 21-0.
A Carson Tait touchdown catch gives Regis an early two-TD lead! 👀#D7Championship | @wiaawistate pic.twitter.com/HKh1b7LEDv— Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 17, 2022
Krogman connected with Spencer Gehling for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Regis finishes its season 14-0.
