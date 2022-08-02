Regis opens 2022 prep season with annual midnight practice

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the flip of a switch, the 2022 prep football season began in Eau Claire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The Regis Ramblers held their traditional midnight practice in front of dozens of fans and family members at Regis High School. Cool temperatures and excitement throughout the campus made it an enjoyable event for players, coaches and spectators.
"Personally, I'd rather be sleeping, but it's a great event," Ramblers head coach Bryant Brenner said. "It's really become an event more than a practice. Great way to kick off our season, lot of excitement."
Regis will host multiple schools for a scrimmage on Friday, August 12, then open the regular season on Saturday, August 20 against the Prescott Cardinals.
The Ramblers are the defending Cloverbelt Conference champions and reached the state semifinals in 2021.
Noticeably missing from drills was senior Zander Rockow, who recently underwent surgery for a torn labrum and will miss the entire season.