Regis pushes past Prescott to win season opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jack Weisenberger scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and the Ramblers defense made two late stops as Eau Claire Regis opened its season with a 13-6 win over the Prescott Cardinals Saturday.
With the score even at 6 late in the third quarter, Weisenberger ran around the right side of the offensive formation for a 46-yard touchdown to give the Ramblers the lead for good.
In a game full of defensive stops, Regis forced a turnover on downs twice in the final three minutes.
Carson Tait scored the only touchdown of the first half on a 5-yard rush with 16 seconds remaining.
Prescott rallied to tie the game early in the third quarter on a 11-play, 61-yard drive that was capped by a 5-yard run by Barrett Temmers.
Regis will visit the Bloomer Blackahawks on Friday. Prescott will host the Durand Panthers.