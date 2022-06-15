Regis rallies to reach state championship game

GRAND CHUTE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Regis baseball entered the sixth inning down a run and facing elimination at the state tournament.
Two outs, and 11 runs later, the Ramblers earned a 14-4 walk-off win over the Oakfield Oaks to advance to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 championship on Thursday. Regis will face Columbus Catholic High School or Bangor High School at Fox Cities Stadium at 9:00 a.m.
Regis scored the first run of the game in the opening inning as Sam Knickerbocker singled home Alex Leis. That score would hold until the fourth inning, when Oakfield plated four runs to take the lead, highlighted by Hunter Sabel's bases-clearing double.
Regis scored two runs in the fifth inning to close within 4-3, then exploded for 11 runs in the sixth inning. Leis tripled to score Patrick Callaghan and tie the game, then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
With an incredible 11 RUN 6th inning, @regis_baseball wins by the 10-run rule 14-4 to advance to the D4 State Championship on Thursday! @WQOW #wiaabaseball pic.twitter.com/fUt47OcyyC— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) June 15, 2022
After Zander Rockow was intentionally walked, Caden Weber doubled to left field to clear the bases and increase the lead to 8-4.
After a Oakfield pitching change, Mason Kostka belted a 2-run home run to make it 10-4.
Another wild pitch made it 11-4, then Leis later tripled to drive in Callaghan.
With the score 12-4, Dykes and Rockow delivered RBI singles to end the game in the sixth inning.
Regis recoded eight of its 12 hits in the frame.
Leis, Dykes, Knickerbocker and Rockow each had two hits. Together, they drove in seven of the 14 runs.
Cole Selvig started on the mound for Regis and worked into the fourth inning. Rockow relieved him and earned the win, allowing a run over 2.2 innings of work.