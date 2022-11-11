 Skip to main content
Regis returns to state finals with win over Bangor

Nickalas Tabbert

Eau Claire Regis beat Bangor 43-7 Friday in Level 4 of the WIAA playoffs. The Ramblers will play in next week's D7 title game against Shiocton.

ARCADIA (WQOW) - Four Ramblers running backs scored touchdowns and the Regis defense corralled a potent Cardinals run game as Regis beat Bangor 43-7 Friday to return to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state finals.

Regis will meet Shiocton High School on Thursday for the Division 7 championship at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

The Ramblers (13-0) forced a fumble on Bangor's opening drive. Jack Weisenberg capitalized with a touchdown run to give Regis an early 8-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, Carson Tait ran 38 yards for a score, increasing the lead to 15-0.

Bangor turned a Regis fumble into a touchdown to close within 15-7 in the second quarter, but Regis scored two more times to lead 29-7 at the half.

Four different Regis running backs scored touchdowns, with Josh Brickner and Zander Rockow also finding the end zone.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

