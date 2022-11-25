Regis Turkey Bowl celebrates 25 years

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- 25 years ago, the Regis Turkey Bowl was born, and 25 years later, the Thanksgiving week tradition lives on.
Each year on Black Friday, Regis High School football alumni lace up for a fiery game of football. Friday's game marked the 25th edition of the Turkey Bowl.
"It's 9-on-8, two 25-minute halves, tackle football with no pads," said Kyle Seyer, Regis tennis coach and commissioner of the Turkey Bowl. "There's an MVP award and an LVP (least valuable player) award, nobody wants to win that one."
The players don the names of two of the baddest men on the big screen, Chuck Norris and Jean-Claude Van Damme.
"We named them as that as a joke, and it stuck," said Mike Marthaler, one of the originators of the Turkey Bowl. "I'm very surprised they've kept the names that way, so it's cool, they're keeping traditions alive."
The tradition, started by Mike and Justin Marthaler and Jeff Halbleib, stemmed from their itch to take the field one more time.
"We loved playing football and we loved our teammates," Mike Marthaler said. "It was a way for us to get together and do the thing that we loved, and it just grew from there."
Now, after a quarter century, those who call Regis home are keeping it alive.
"It means a lot you know, I just want to make those guys proud," said Shawn Seyer, player for Norris.
"After our playing days are over, it's really nice to get back out on the field and get running around with our best friends that we spent four years of high school with," said Adam Loftsgaarden, former Regis QB and player for Van Damme. "Just a chance to remember the good old days and get a little crazy out there."
"It just feels good that the tradition can carry on from class after class," said Justin Marthaler. "It's the day after Thanksgiving, people come back to town with their families, and then they come and be with their Turkey Bowl families, and that's what it's all about."
The Turkey Bowl is a highlight of the year for many players and coaches, and hope it continues for another 25 years. Norris defeated Van Damme 30-28 in Friday's game. Jake Burns won the MVP award, while Chad Licht earned the LVP and Gus Theisen earned Newcomer of the Year.