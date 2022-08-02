Regis' Zander Rockow to miss entire season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Regis Ramblers senior Zander Rockow will miss the entire 2022 high school football season with a torn labrum.
Ramblers head coach Bryant Brenner told News 18 during Tuesday's season-opening practice Rockow had surgery a few weeks ago after learning about the injury.
The University of Minnesota commit had his right arm in a sling during practice, but was in good spirits, high-fiving teammates.
"He's just realized he has to change his role and really focus on what he can do," Brenner said. "Right now, he can be a great teammate, great leader and support all the guys that are actually able to take the reps. Unfortunately for him, it's a bump in the road. His best days are yet to come."
Rockow was a First Team All-Cloverbelt Conference selection on defense last season after helping the Ramblers win the conference title and reach the state semifinals.