Remembering Uniroyal 30 Years Later

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- It has been 30 years since one of Eau Claire's biggest employers closed, and the anniversary of its closure is being marked.
The premiere showing of "What was Uniroyal: The Rise and Decline of Eau Claire's titan 30 years later" will be happening this Sunday, June 26th at the Wilson Ballroom in the Lismore Hotel in Downtown Eau Claire.
In concluding the series of the Uniroyal trilogy, you can mingle with Rubberheads amidst artifacts from the tire plant.
You can also see highlights of "Voices from the Past: A tour of Eau Claire's Tire Museum" and "What Happened to Brian?"
Doors open at 2 p.m. and the show starts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $8. You can visit volumeone.org for tickets. Face masks are encouraged.