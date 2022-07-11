Renovations nearly complete at library that is so much more than it was before

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The LE Phillips Memorial Library is soon returning to its downtown home on Eau Claire Street in September, as renovation on the 46-year-old building nears completion.
One of the first aspects of the new-and-improved library that stands is the third floor, mainly because it didn't exist prior to this renovation.
"There was no third floor. Though, when this building was built in 1976, it was built with that intention, so that was a good thing for us," said library deputy director Shelly Collins-Fuerbringer.
It adds an additional 7000 square feet of space, an art gallery, and a 200-plus seat community room with a projector and several large screens. The third floor also features an innovation lab for activities like workshops and science demonstrations.
You may be asking, 'where are the books?'
"Like our tagline says, we are so much more," Collins-Fuerbringer said. "Books will always be important and they will always be our foundation, and they are not going away."
That same theme of remembering roots, but offering more can be seen in so much of the new library space. It's impossible to miss all of the natural light let in through skylights and windows throughout the building.
"It had a lot of wood, a lot of brown, a lot of brick," Collins-Fuerbringer said. "I love that we were able to maintain a lot of those elements, without weighing the feel down. A lot of people have commented on how light and bright it feels in here."
And it's not just about the way it looks and feels. Lauren Garndner with MSR Design said they worked hard to provide flexibility and options for everyone.
"We have to plan for a lot more types of meeting spaces for all different scales of groups, as well as what they do in those meetings. So, making sure spaces have a lot of flexibility, in terms of people having a choice on different types of seating and how they want to group together," Gardner said.
The new library is also much more green — in terms of energy efficiency, with a heating and cooling system supported by 36 geo-thermal wells — and literally with all of the green roofs visible from both the interior and exterior of the almost-complete structure.
"I've heard people call the library the community's living room, and I really like that. That resonates with a lot of us, because we want to be and we are a very welcoming place," Collins-Fuerbringer said. "This is a place for everybody in the community."
The final day at the temporary location is scheduled for August 6. There will be about a month where patrons won't be able to check out books. The new library is set to have a soft opening in the beginning of September, but an exact date is not known. A grand opening celebration is planned for September 26.
While the library is transitioning back to to the new building staff encourages patrons to check out other local libraries, like the ones in Chippewa Falls and Altoona.