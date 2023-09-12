Report: Eau Claire County leads state in construction growth rate

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - According to a new report from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR), Eau Claire County is a statewide leader in construction.
The Net New Construction Report is an annual DOR report that calculates the total value of new construction projects offset by the demolition or destruction of existing buildings. The report also includes valuation for towns, cities and counties from the previous year and includes a rate of growth using those numbers.
Of all the counties in Wisconsin, Eau Claire County had the highest rate of construction growth with 3.16%.
"We're also growing by population and I think those two coincide, they work together," said Luke Hanson, executive director of Eau Claire Area Development Corporation. "We're not going to have businesses come and decide to grow here if we don't have the population and the workforce to support it. So, those two growing simultaneously has been key to our success."
The Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corporation is a nonprofit that works to bring private and public projects to the area. Hanson said some of the projects that have contributed to Eau Claire's growth include the new highway building, the Eau Claire Children's Museum and the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library addition.