Resident concerns mounting in Town of Washington landfill pollution case

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (WQOW)- Town of Washington and Lake Altoona residents are voicing concerns that a former landfill owner is not only still polluting the area water, but that it's getting worse.
As previously reported, Daniel Burns owns a former landfill site in the Town of Washington. He is charged with polluting after DNR officials saw him dumping leachate into Six Mile Creek in 2020.
According to the Wisconsin DNR, Burns did not provide documentation in 2022 of the amount of leachate removed from the landfill.
This year, he told the DNR he is not removing any leachate from the landfill or sending it to a wastewater treatment facility.
Residents spoke at the Town of Washington board meeting Thursday night to raise their concerns about what is happening to that waste.
"The DNR tells us that this individual has not properly disposed of the leachate last year nor this year," said Michele Skinner, chair of the Lake Altoona board. "There are no records on file of any leachate being properly disposed of. So what's happening to it? Is it overflowing in the underground tanks? Is it seeping out? We don't know."
Skinner said the goal of speaking at the meeting is to voice their concerns to the town and to advocate for more transparency for the residents who are affected.