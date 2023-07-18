Restaurant/Bar hopes to occupy empty gas station on Menomonie Street

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Plans are underway to turn a gas station that has long stood empty off of Clairemont Avenue into a restaurant and bar.
On Tuesday, a representative from King Pin Management, which owns local businesses like Wagner's Lanes and 44 North, met with city officials to discuss getting a liquor license for the property on 1305 Menomonie Street. They would name the business Fella's Loaded Goat. He said they'd be redoing the building's interior, adding a kitchen, and hope to add an outdoor patio.
Officials commented it would be a welcome addition to the Shawtown area. The building is also just down the street from the new County Materials Complex under construction.
The representative with King Pin says they hope to start construction soon, and it would likely take around six months. In the meantime, they'll continue planning and finalizing a menu.