Restaurant hosting anti-Valentine's Day party where divorce papers could win you a prize

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's Valentine's Day, but if you're not feeling the love, Milwaukee Burger Company in Eau Claire is celebrating you.
The restaurant is hosting a "Black Hearts" party all day Tuesday for anyone mad about Valentine's Day. You can bring in a picture of your ex to shred for a free beer, or a copy of your divorce papers to be entered into a drawing for a free keg party.
Manager at Milwaukee Burger Company Kelly Hofmann said the party is meant to celebrate the holiday in a different way.
"Valentine's Day is meant to be lovey, dovey, and romantic and we at the Milwaukee Burger Company decided to do like a singles version, so this is our big singles party," Hofmann said. "It's fun, it's wild, it's super edgy."
Hofmann said they are also offering menu items like the 'You're a Jerk' Chicken Sandwich and the 'Backstabbing' Bloody Mary for a new way to celebrate cupid's holiday.