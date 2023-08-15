 Skip to main content
Reverb Festival to bring punk, emo music to Chippewa Valley this weekend

  Updated
  • 0
Reverb
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Reverb Music Festival will kick off this Saturday and is the first of it's kind in Eau Claire.

On August 19, emo and punk music will come to the Eau Claire Event District just a month after Country Jam 2023. Acts like All Time Low, Plain White Tees and Mayday Parade will take the stage Saturday.

Kathy Wright, the Reverb Festival director, said she's excited. The Reverb lineup is a chance to serve a different fan base than the Country Jam audience they've been serving for several decades.

"It's a whole new genre not only for us but for our entire community. You know we've never really done anything like this so it's a big learning curve on our end," Wright said. "It's very different from country music and the fan is different. What they're looking for in an experience is different so we've been really trying to adapt and pull together the things we think are most important to that fan."

Part of these new experiences include live mural painting sponsored by Visit Eau Claire and a focus on self expression with body painting and hair extension stations for festival-goers.

Tickets for the event are still available with general admission, VIP and the Jam Deck section all still being sold.

