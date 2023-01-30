"Revolting and indefensible" Eau Claire Police Chief makes statement on death of Tyre Nichols

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Days after the release of video showing multiple officers beating a Black man in Tennessee, Eau Claire's Police Chief made a statement saying the actions of those officers left him feeling disgusted and saddened.
Chief Matt Rokus made the statement on Monday about Tyre Nichols, who video shows was savagely beaten before he died. 5 officers were later arrested and are charged with multiple offenses, including second-degree murder. It was announced Monday that a sixth officer was relieved of duty from the Memphis Police Department.
Rokus said what happened to Nichols is revolting and indefensible.
"As police officers, we swear an oath to defend peace and freedom, uphold the constitution and protect the sanctity of human life," Rokus said in a statement. "These former officers have disgraced the policing profession and betrayed the oath they swore. Their criminal conduct, through both action and inaction, diminish the bravery and dedication of men and women who put on a uniform and honorably serve their communities every day."
He said it is the Eau Claire Police Department's vision to be a trusted police organization, adding that they work to strengthen trust through principles like training, education, and transparency.