Ribbon-cutting held for new preschool, center that helps young children with autism

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Parents of young children with autism have a new option for care that works with their children's individualized needs. Yellow Brick Academy, which does just that, held its ribbon cutting Wednesday.
Yellow Brick, which is located near Brackett Avenue in Eau Claire, officially opened its new center on Monday. The owner, Dr. Julia Aucherlund-Brandt said they offer individualized therapy for children with autism. She said they currently help children under the age of 7, and prepare them for school.
They also have a preschool on site, which is open for any and all children ages 3 to 5. The preschool currently has openings.
Aucherlund-Brandt said she has always wanted to help people with disabilities, and decided while studying for her doctorate to focus on how to help young children.
"It was always important to me to do what I could to help populations that need that kind of help, so that they could be as accepted as possible, and the big piece that was missing was the preschool piece to help transition into a big group," she said.
In the future, Aucherlund-Brandt is hoping to offer therapy services to more age groups all the way up to high school, and to offer 4K on their site.
