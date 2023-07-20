Rising heat levels a possibility in western Wisconsin next week but uncertainty remains

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – Cities in the southwestern U.S. have been dealing with extreme heat over the last several weeks. Phoenix has seen 20 straight days of temperatures at or over 110 degrees while Las Vegas has seen 20 straight days at or over 100 degrees.
Meanwhile, temperatures back at home have been tolerable as of late but that could be changing into next week.
Here’s what’s causing all the heat: In the weather world, us meteorologists typically look at the 500 millibar jet stream (roughly 18,000 ft above the surface), where most of our weather occurs.
What’s been happening as of late (which you can see in the photo above) is a big ridge has taken hold across the western states while a trough has held across the eastern states. We’ve been calling this “the heat bubble” or “heat dome”.
When we talk about ridges and troughs, ridges lead to hot and dry conditions and troughs usually feature cooler and sometimes unsettled weather. Most storm systems tend to ride the jet stream, so looking at this map gives us an idea on what the weather patterns in the short and long term could look like.
As we head into next week, trends are for the ridge to expand into the central U.S., which would lead to the hot weather reaching western Wisconsin. There is some inconsistency as to how hot it gets because of a lingering trough over the Great Lakes and northeastern Canada. If the trough can hold its ground, then temperatures will trend lower than what current projections show but if the ridge can push the trough far enough away, then we'll see the hotter weather return.
Either way, it seems likely at this stage temperatures will be near to above average at the very least to end July and possibly begin August. The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will be monitoring the trends closely and provide you updates as they are made available.