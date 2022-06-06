Road closed near County Materials Complex for rest of week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you usually take Menomonie Street to get between Clairemont Avenue and Water Street, you will have to go a different way this week.
Menomonie Street is closed near the future County Materials Complex and Sonnentag Center until Friday afternoon, according to the city of Eau Claire engineering department, for utility work related to the construction.
The recommended detour is to take Clairemont up to Cameron Street, then to turn right onto 5th Avenue, which will bring you back to Water Street.